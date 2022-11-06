Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $3.18 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after buying an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,845 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,810,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.7 %

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $130.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.25 and its 200-day moving average is $117.79. The stock has a market cap of $383.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $170.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

