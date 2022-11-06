Steven J. Frisch Sells 400 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) insider Steven J. Frisch sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $41,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,167.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Plexus Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $101.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.10. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $103.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLXS. StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plexus by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,949,000 after acquiring an additional 31,845 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 6.7% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 6.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 49,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

