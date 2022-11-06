Steven J. Frisch Sells 400 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) insider Steven J. Frisch sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $41,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,167.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Plexus Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Plexus stock opened at $101.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.10. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $103.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLXS. StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plexus (PLXS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.