Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,704,000 after buying an additional 3,777,012 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,104,000 after buying an additional 1,074,847 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,390,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,348,000 after buying an additional 217,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Bank of America lowered their target price on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $62.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.80. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.