Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $298.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.40.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.18.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

