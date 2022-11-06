Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,332 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,117,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,880,000 after acquiring an additional 47,630 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5,750.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,705 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after acquiring an additional 899,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,488,000 after acquiring an additional 249,770 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

SBLK stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $417.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.32 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 52.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

