Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 7,832 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,492.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,492.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $4,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,128,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,027,514.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 51,923 shares of company stock worth $2,041,480 and have sold 822,300 shares worth $31,306,009. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Shares of KDP stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

