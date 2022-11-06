Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,817 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMware Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

Shares of VMW opened at $110.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.52 and a 200-day moving average of $113.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $136.85.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. VMware’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.