Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,350 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BUI. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth $201,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth $394,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 89.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE BUI opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $27.79.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

