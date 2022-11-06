Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,503 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 2.46% of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

FOVL opened at $51.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23. iShares Focused Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $62.32.

Further Reading

