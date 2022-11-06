Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Life Storage by 320.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Life Storage by 70.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Life Storage Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.62. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.24.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

