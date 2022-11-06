Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $531,000 Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $4,508,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $1,126,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.18. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

