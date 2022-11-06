Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $547,000 Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,969 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 684.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in National Retail Properties by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 42.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.71%.

Insider Activity at National Retail Properties

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Retail Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.