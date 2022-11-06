Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $553,000 Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $33.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.30. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.16.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chewy to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Chewy to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.61.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,421.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $475,324.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,421.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,156 shares of company stock worth $11,790,954. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

