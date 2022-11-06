Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $563,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,025 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,200,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Regions Financial by 70,299.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,536,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,453,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,626 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.