Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $638,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

