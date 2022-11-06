Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $686,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RWJ. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

RWJ stock opened at $108.95 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $95.76 and a 52 week high of $131.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.89.

