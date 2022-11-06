Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of Sprott worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Sprott during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sprott during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sprott by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SII opened at $36.74 on Friday. Sprott Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $952.30 million, a P/E ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.46%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

