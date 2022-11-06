Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $736,000 Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,634 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,850,754,000 after acquiring an additional 455,952 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,279,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,320,000 after purchasing an additional 403,608 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.53.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

