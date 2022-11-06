Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 165.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1,012.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 17.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 27.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total value of $5,768,656.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,785 shares in the company, valued at $7,633,028.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,240 shares of company stock worth $16,474,643. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

Several analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen cut their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.73.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $272.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.40 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.98. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

