Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 293 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196,924 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,579,000 after buying an additional 3,628,436 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,725,000 after buying an additional 3,251,808 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,988,000 after buying an additional 3,091,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,472,000 after buying an additional 3,245,476 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

