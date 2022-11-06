Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 766 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CTO opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.59 and a beta of 0.77. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $23.07.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 860.41%.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 934,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,677,260.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 31,900 shares of company stock worth $537,832. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CTO. TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.