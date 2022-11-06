Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 3,013 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,038,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,479,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,619,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,222,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,946.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,753 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,249 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on WTW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $221.21 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $244.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.72 and its 200 day moving average is $208.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

