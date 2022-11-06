Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Garmin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Garmin by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $86.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.70. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $148.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.97.

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

