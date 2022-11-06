Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,408 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth $93,000.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $270.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.97 and a 200 day moving average of $310.86. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $261.80 and a 1 year high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

