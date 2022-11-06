Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,116 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 103.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $19.95 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41.

