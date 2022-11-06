Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 982 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,621,000 after buying an additional 1,642,075 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10,280.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,535,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,520,651 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 609,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,033,000 after buying an additional 210,186 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,797,000 after buying an additional 55,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 312,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $51.45.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.