Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $20.88 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96.

