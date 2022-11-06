Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Receives $23.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMMCF. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Down 0.6 %

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

