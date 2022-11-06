Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $3,497,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Summit Materials by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at about $277,000.

Summit Materials stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $631.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.61.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

