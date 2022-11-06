Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stake Lowered by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,225,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWCH stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Switch had a net margin of 58.11% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $168.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 13.82%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,964,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,758,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,400. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

