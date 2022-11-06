Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,818 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $998,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 172.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 287,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 29,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

