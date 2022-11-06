Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Decreased by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.46.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $276.57 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.58 and a 200-day moving average of $315.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

