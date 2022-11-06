TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,957 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,608 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,119,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,267,000 after purchasing an additional 819,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,658,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,683,000 after purchasing an additional 563,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,462,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 160,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $7,882,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,570,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,959,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 553,352 shares of company stock worth $26,630,172. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

