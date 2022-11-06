TD Securities Cuts Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target to C$1.70

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.70 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CXB. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Calibre Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining Trading Down 4.9 %

CVE:CXB opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$0.75. The company has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58.

Insider Activity at Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Company Profile

In other news, Director Douglas Burton Forster purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,789,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,036,113.81.

(Get Rating)

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.