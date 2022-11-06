TD Securities Downgrades Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$8.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SES. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.69.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of SES stock opened at C$7.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -12.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.31. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$4.58 and a 52 week high of C$7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -4.93%.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.64 per share, with a total value of C$54,727.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 445,873 shares in the company, valued at C$2,515,615.47.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

