TD Securities Trims Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Target Price to C$40.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canada Goose to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. CSFB boosted their price target on Canada Goose from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Canada Goose to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.70.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of TSE GOOS opened at C$21.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.71. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of C$20.01 and a 52-week high of C$67.33.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.