TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives $145.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,216 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TE Connectivity Trading Up 3.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,171 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $116.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.36. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

