TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives $145.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.56.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,216 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $116.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.36. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.57.
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
