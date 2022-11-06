Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

LLAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terran Orbital

In other Terran Orbital news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,078,669 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,983.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 128,835 shares of company stock worth $444,732 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Terran Orbital Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLAP. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth about $151,181,000. Lockheed Martin Corp purchased a new position in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,857,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Terran Orbital by 5,220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 7,338,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200,302 shares during the last quarter. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,097,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Terran Orbital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLAP opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07. Terran Orbital has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Terran Orbital will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

Further Reading

