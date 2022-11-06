The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,106 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,453 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BK opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

