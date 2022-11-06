The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 2.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 11.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. Bank of America started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.08.

Clorox Trading Up 1.8 %

CLX opened at $140.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.95.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.79%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

