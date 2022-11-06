The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $270.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $435.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.25 and a 200-day moving average of $311.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.22.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

