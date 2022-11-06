The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €80.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($80.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($90.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($96.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($80.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($95.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €79.80 ($79.80) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €74.63 and its 200-day moving average is €76.59. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($67.58) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($100.42). The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.