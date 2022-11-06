The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €67.90 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.90 ($67.90) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on G24. Warburg Research set a €51.50 ($51.50) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($70.00) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($64.00) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($71.00) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($79.00) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Scout24 Stock Up 3.9 %

G24 stock opened at €52.20 ($52.20) on Thursday. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €46.90 ($46.90) and a 1-year high of €66.02 ($66.02). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 46.61.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

