The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives $728.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $728.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGPYY. Societe Generale reduced their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 662 ($7.65) to GBX 649 ($7.50) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.09) to GBX 685 ($7.92) in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 880 ($10.17) to GBX 835 ($9.65) in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

