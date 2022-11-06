The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 239,451 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 50.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,808,000 after acquiring an additional 162,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,188,663,000 after acquiring an additional 160,389 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,634,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $183.06 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.25.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,772,174 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile



The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

