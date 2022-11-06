Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $9.32 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.6% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 28,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $130.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $170.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.79. The stock has a market cap of $383.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

