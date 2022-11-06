thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TKAMY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of thyssenkrupp from €8.80 ($8.80) to €8.20 ($8.20) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of thyssenkrupp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €5.80 ($5.80) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Trading Up 7.9 %

TKAMY opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.01. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.