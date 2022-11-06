Titan International (TWI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Titan International to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Titan International Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $15.03 on Friday. Titan International has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $944.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Titan International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Titan International

In other news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $118,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,023.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Titan International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the first quarter worth $156,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Titan International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.