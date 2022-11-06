Titan International (TWI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Titan International to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Titan International Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $15.03 on Friday. Titan International has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $944.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Insider Transactions at Titan International
In other news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $118,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,023.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Titan International Company Profile
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
