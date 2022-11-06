Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT Raised to C$30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TPZEF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

