TransAlta (TA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.46). The firm had revenue of C$458.00 million during the quarter.

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at C$11.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.39. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$10.52 and a 52 week high of C$15.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransAlta Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TransAlta to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.81.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Stories

